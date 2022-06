Congratulations to the 162nd Wing’s shooting team for their performance at the 2022 Ruger Classic Nationals in Alabama in May.

Capt. Jaminh Vo and Senior Airman Noah Knight Marlow set their sights and brought home the top military team award from the nearly 250-competitor event.

Their next target: recruiting more teammates! Interested wing members of all skill levels can contact Capt Vo for more info.