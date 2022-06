Loading and transporting these Mi-17 helicopters was a joint effort between personnel across Air Mobility Command, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), the 309th Aerospace Maintenance And Regeneration Group and various 355th Wing units, including the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

The Department of Defense has provided Mi-17s as part of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

The Soviet-designed Mi-17 helicopters were originally bound for the now defunct Afghan Air Force.