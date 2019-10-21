Thunderbolt – The Book Digital Edition – October 18, 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – October 18, 2019

Click the image below to view this special edition of Thunderbolt.

Welcome to our special mid-month edition of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! This week, we have the 2019 edition of “The Book.” This is the annual mission update for Luke AFB, which includes information for each organization on base – mission statements, demographics and responsibilities and some “Fun Facts” for each squadron, unit and other groups on base. For base personnel, The Book serves as a reference; for residents of West Valley communities, it’s a guide and resource for you to learn more about the mission of the various units at Luke AFB – an economic powerhouse in our community. Click on the link below for a “flippable” PDF version of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Hard copies of this special edition hit the streets on base and in surrounding communities starting Oct. 18th.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zbme/

Pick one up when you’re out and about, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and restful weekend!