Thunderbolt Digital Edition – November 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – November 2019

Hello friends, and welcome to the November 1st edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!

This month in honor of Veterans Day, we have some special stories for you – former service members in our local communities spent some time with out staff writers to share their perspective on how their military service shaped many aspects of their lives, both during their enlistment and after. You’ll meet retired USAF MSgt. Tricia Cooper (page 5), who parleyed her military experience as a healthcare administrator into a career upon leaving the service. On page 6, we have Army veteran and former Military Intelligence Officer Kathleen Bercume. Gulf War and 9/11 veteran SSgt. Ginell Costa (page 9) is preparing to re-enlist as a cybersecurity specialist, saying “I miss the adventure” of military life. And we also profile one of Luke’s own: SMSgt. James Caufield, whose grandson Connor wants to follow in his footsteps as an ammo troop. Click through to page 14 to read about the “field trip” Caufield arranged for Connor, and what the staff at Luke’s Munitions Storage Area did to make Connor’s day extra special.

Click on the link below to read all these stories and much more, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/evbp/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

Local Veterans Day events: page 3

October Salutes and Awards: page 4

Thunderbolts compete for Defenders Cup at Soccer tournament: page 8

Photo feature: Luke squadrons vie for Top Crew bragging rights: pages 10 & 11

Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday meals at Club FiveSix: page 17

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting November 1st, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews