Honorary commanders learn about Luke mission

Adrianne Rankin (second from right), 56th Range Management Office archaeologist, briefs Luke Air Force Base commanders and honorary commanders on Native American petroglyphs Nov. 14, 2019, at the Chris Glyphs Archeological Site, Ariz. During the tour, Rankin educated the visitors on Native American history on the Barry M. Goldwater Range, including facts about Native American petroglyphs, legends, diet and culture dating back thousands of years. Luke AFB’s Honorary Commander program allows base leadership to develop relationships with local, civic and business leaders and gives them the ability to learn about the communities in which the mission occurs.
Staff Sgt. David Vincent (right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team chief, fits a Luke Air Force Base Fighter Country Partnership member with an EOD 9 bomb suit during a tour Nov. 14, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. During their visit, 42 honorary commanders received an insight into the operations of the range and its importance in the training of multiple military installations in the surrounding area. .
Luke Air Force Base honorary commanders and Airmen, observe an F-16C Fighting Falcon training mission Nov. 14, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. Commanders from Luke Air Force Base and their civilian counterparts who are enrolled in the Honorary Commander Program toured the range to improve their understanding of range operations and the range’s value to the Department of Defense.
An F-35A Lightning II performs a demonstration of force for Luke Air Force Base honorary commanders Nov. 14, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. Honorary commanders received demonstrations on the strafing and bombing capabilities of F-35’s, F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. Pilots flying F-35s, F-16s and A-10s demonstrated their aircraft’s capabilities to 42 honorary commanders to improve their understanding of operations at the range.
Luke Air Force Base honorary commanders and Airmen watch F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, conduct night operations during a tour Nov. 14, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. Host commanders from Luke Air Force Base and their civilian counterparts who are enrolled in the Honorary Commander program toured Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field and Barry M. Goldwater Range to improve their understanding of range operations and the range’s value to the Department of Defense.
Honorary commanders learn about Luke mission
