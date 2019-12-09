Thunderbolt Digital Edition – December 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 2019

Hello, Fighter Country friends, and welcome to the December 6th edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! As we head into the holidays, we’re privileged to bring you a special seasonal reminiscence, courtesy of the good folks at theJesusQuestion.org. Regardless of your spiritual orientation, “The Christmas Truce of 1914” is a moving recounting of what can happen in our world when people – even people at war – are willing to set aside their differences for a moment and come together in peace and fellowship. This story strikes a note of harmony and hope that is SO needed in our world today – we hope you enjoy it, meditate on it, and share it as we look back on 2019 and move forward into new hope for the future in 2020.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vwsq/

Click on the link above for full access to a digital copy of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from our December issue:

944th Fighter Wing unveils first F-35 flagship: page 3

Remembering the heroics of the 69th Fighter Squadron – December 1944: page 4

Holiday Chapel Schedule: page 5

WWII Code Talker shares his story: page 8

Photo feature: Thunderbolt hockey wins big in Vegas: pages 10 & 11

Luke holiday events and Club FiveSix activities: page 17

At Ease/Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting December 6th, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a safe and blessed holiday season! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews