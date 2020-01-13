Thunderbolt Digital Edition – January 2020

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 2020

Hello, fans and friends, and welcome to the first issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt for 2020! Who is that masked man on our front cover? One of our 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters participating in an October training exercise – and a photo lead-in as we take a look back at 2019, in this Year In Review edition of Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for your digital copy, and let’s have a look at some of the things that happened in Fighter Country during our last trip around the sun:

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pdly/

2019 Honorary Commander Tour : page 2

F-16 vintage paint scheme restoration : page 3

March of Fallen held to remember heroes who passed : page 4

Medal of Honor recipients visit Luke: page 5

Siblings fly together at Luke AFB: page 7

Thunderbolts volunteer at food bank : page 8

MWD retires with 9 years of service: page 12

German air force pilots visit Luke: page 13

EMS takes Thunderbolt cup: page 15

Community events and chapel schedule : page 21

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 25-28

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting January 10th, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews