Dear readers of:

Aerotech News and Review

High Desert Warrior

Desert Lightning News Southern Nevada Edition

Thunderbolt

Desert Lightning News Southern Arizona Edition

As the world, nation, and our communities cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, I would like to take this opportunity to assure you that we at Aerotech News stand with you, our readers, advertisers and community partners.

Aerotech News will continue to deliver news and information relevant to each of the aerospace, military, and veteran communities that we serve. In print and online, Aerotech News remains committed to bringing you fact-based news, helpful information and entertaining features as we all navigate these challenging times.

Each week (day) brings new changes and challenges for us all. With varying degrees of “Safe at Home” orders and office closures in place, Aerotech continues to adapt and adjust. While many readers are now working from home, and many print delivery locations are temporarily closed, Aerotech has taken steps to bring news and information to our readers wherever they are. We are adjusting our delivery locations and methods as needed.

Most importantly, we have made substantial improvements to Aerotech’s online presence. As of mid-March 2020, our website traffic is up 84% from the year prior.

www.aerotechnews.com is updated regularly, always with free access, and has pages dedicated to each community we serve. Aerotech News and our military base publications also have very active and engaged readership on Facebook, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Readers and advertisers can also sign up for our free weekly email newsletter. Sign up links are on our website. Be assured that we never sell, rent, or give out your email address to anyone. Digital copies of current publications are also available on each of our web pages and on our individual Facebook pages.

Finally, please support the advertisers on our website and in our publications. It’s their continued support that keeps us publishing, and keeps you connected.

Everyone, please be safe and take care of one another. We will get through this together.

Respectfully,

Paul Kinison

Publisher

Aerotech News and Review