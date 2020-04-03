Air Force A look back at fighter county – 1950s April 3, 2020 0 94 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The onset of the Korean Conflict spotlighted the importance of the reactivation of Luke because of its close proximity to the best tactical range in the world, the Gila Bend Gunnery Range. Advertisement Luke was reactivated on Feb. 1, 1951, in response to the Korean Conflict. It was then called Luke Air Force Base. The first student flight was in an F-84 Thunderjet on April 2, 1951. Newly federalized Air Guardsmen unload equipment at Luke AFB in March 1951.Photos courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing History office Advertisement