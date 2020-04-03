Air Force A look back at fighter county – 1960s April 3, 2020 0 52 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The German Air Force/U.S. Air Force fighter training program at Luke AFB received a significant upgrade on April 1, 1964, when it converted from the F-84 to the mach-2 F-104 Starfighter. The F-104 program was unique in that the jets were owned by Germany, under the operational control of the U.S. Air Force, and serviced by a civilian contractor. Advertisement Maj. Gen. John Meyer, 12th Air Force commander, accepted the first F-5A Freedom Fighter on April 30, 1964, for Luke’s F-5 International Fighter Training Program. Luke AFB conducted fighter training in the F-86 from July 1960 to September 1962 before the program was reassigned to Nellis AFB, Nevada. The A-7D Corsair with its advanced air-to-ground systems was named to replace the F-100 Super Sabre at Luke and received its first on Sept. 1, 1969.Photos courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing History office Advertisement