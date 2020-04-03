Air Force Luke AFB namesake April 3, 2020 0 109 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp This is the SPAD XIII flown by Arizona native Frank Luke Jr., the first aviator awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration in the United States, in World War I. The plane has 80% of its original parts. The other 20% have been restored. It is one of five surviving today and is on display in Terminal 3 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Advertisement World War I flying ace, Frank Luke Jr., was called the Arizona Balloon Buster. He is the namesake of Luke Field, which later became Luke Air Force Base. Second Lt. Frank Luke Jr. with his SPAD S.XIII on Sept. 19, 1918.Photos courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing History office Advertisement