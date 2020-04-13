Luke chapel hosts Oasis Dinner

Advertisement

Loida Legang, Main Luke Community Chapel catholic religious education director, cleans dishes after preparing food for the Oasis Dinner, April 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The dinner is hosted every Friday and Saturday and is open to all Luke AFB Airmen. The Oasis is a chapel-sponsored helping organization for dorm Airmen that provides a safe and open environment for Airmen to connect and bond through various activities to include providing home-cooked meals.















Airman 1st Class Jack Hodnett, 56th Medical Support Squadron resource management technician, practices social distancing while attending the Oasis Dinner, April 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Oasis hosted the event outside to continue serving the Airmen free meals, while adhering to preventative health measures.















Airman 1st Class Jack Hodnett, 56th Medical Support squadron resource management technician (left), and Airman 1st Class Kody Adams, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron egress maintainer (right) enjoy a complimentary dinner at the Oasis, April 3rd, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The Oasis Dinner was held outdoors to adhere to social distancing and preventative health practices.