Thunderbolt Digital Edition – June 2020

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 2020

Hello, Fighter Country Friends – welcome to the June edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! This month, we congratulate the Luke AFB 56th Security Forces Squadron, for winning the Headquarters Air Force 2019 Best Medium Security Forces Unit Award. This prestigious accolade was the product of the work done by everyone in the squadron, said Senior Master Sgt. Donald McKenzie, 56th SFS Defense Force Operations superintendent. “It’s a testament to the hard work of every Airmen, NCO, civilian defender, senior NCO, and officer throughout this talented unit.” Kudos to this great team – WELL DONE! Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your free digital copy of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xgcf/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue:

Air Force offers free firearm cable locks: page 2

Air University, ASU partner to transform online Professional Military Education: page 3

Salutes and Awards: page 4

Luke welcomes new commander: page 5

Luke Chapel hosts drive-thru flightline feast: page 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting June 5th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews