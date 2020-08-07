Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 2020

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – August 2020

Click the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Hello, everyone and welcome to the August 2020 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! In a new and innovative partnership, the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at Luke has teamed up with Lockheed Martin, in an effort to enhance F-35A Lightning II egress maintenance training processes. Using a Virtual Reality Maintenance Trainer and a full-size 3D print of the F-35 canopy, the end result will be to increase availability of training aids to give F-35 maintainers more opportunity for hands-on practice. A properly maintained egress (ejection) system can be a matter of life and death for a pilot dealing with an emergency situation. These enhanced training aids offer the capability to teach our maintainers in the manner most suited to their individual learning style – whether they learn best by what they see, what they hear, or via hands-on training. These training advancements are expected to benefit not only the USAF, but F-35 partner nations around the world. Click on the link below for this and much more news in your free digital copy of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sagq/

Here are some more highlights from our August issue:

AF Captain shows courage, saves lives on the road: page 2

Thunderbolt becomes first PTA to bypass tech school: page 3

Latest “Salutes and Awards”: page 4

A socially distanced Back-to-School bash: page 6

Airman pursues his dreams of NFL glory: page 7

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting August 7th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews