Thunderbolt Digital Edition – March 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 2021

Hello, everyone and thanks for checking out the March 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! A cadre of seven Airmen from Luke AFB joined a host of other service members nationwide last month, transitioning from the United States Air Force to the newest branch of our military, the United States Space Force. “I don’t feel like I’m leaving the Air Force, in the slightest,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Shuck, explaining that he feels the lessons learned thus far in his military career will be brought to the table and help the Space Force in its path forward. We offer congratulations and wish success to Luke’s newly-minted Guardians, as they reach for the stars! This story and much more news is waiting for you in this month’s digital edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/rcta/

Here are some highlights from our March issue:

Annual awards ceremony goes virtual, celebrates success: page 1

69th Fighter Squadron marks 80th birthday: page 3

February Airman Leadership School graduates: page 4

Tour lengths increase for first-term overseas assignments: page 5

F-15EX completes first flight: page 6

Feature – 62nd FS pilots, maintainers prepare for Red Flag: pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting March 5th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt