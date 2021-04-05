Thunderbolt Digital Edition – April 2021

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 2021

Hello, everyone and thanks for checking out the April 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! A big, Fighter Country “Congratulations!” is due to Active Guard Reserve member Maj. Nicholas “JAKAL” Rallo, who recently became the first Luke Air Force Base F-35 Lightning II pilot to attain 1,000 F-35 flying hours. Rallo’s achievement makes him only the second operational F-35 pilot in the Air Force Reserve and the fourth in the entire Air Force to reach 1,000 hours in the aircraft. A remarkable achievement – WELL DONE! We have full coverage of this story and much more news for you, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qnko/

Here are some highlights from our April issue:

Female pilot reaches 2,000 hours in F-16: page 1

944th MSG enhances wartime readiness: page 3

56th Fighter Wing Airman grants 56 wishes for children: page 4

Photo feature: Strongman and Strongwoman Competition: page 6

Photo feature – Active shooter exercise prepares first responders: pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting April 2nd. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt