Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 2021

Hello, everyone and welcome to the August 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Luke AFB recently played host to the 19th Air Force command team, with the visit of Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th AF command chief. The pair visited the base at the end of June, to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the 56th Fighter Wing. Throughout the visit, Wills recognized several 56th FW Airmen for their dedication and contribution to the mission. “We’ve got great Airmen like you who are willing to step up and lead to make the Air Force stronger each and every day,” he said. We have full details of the team’s visit and much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from our August issue:

Fighter Country Talent Squad – Building resilience through music: page 2

Exceptional Family Member Program provides specialized services, family support: page 4

United Through Reading program helps separated Air Force families grow together: page 5

Photo feature – 56th CES saves Air Force $1.2 million with in-house project: pages 8 & 9

Luke AFB supports Project SEARCH, interns with disabilities: page 10

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting August 6th.