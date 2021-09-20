Luke Airmen deploy to JB MDL in support of Operation Allies Welcome
by by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter •
More than 40 Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021, from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in support of Operation Allies Welcome, where they will assist with medical screenings, lodging, and other general support services for Afghan evacuees.
Luke Airmen rapidly mobilized to answer the call for support with less than a four-day notice to assist with the sheltering of thousands of Afghan evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan.
