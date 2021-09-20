aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke Airmen deploy to JB MDL in support of Operation Allies Welcome

by by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing walk to a C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.. The C-17 from Altus Air Force Base, Okla., will be transporting Luke Airmen to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., in support of Operation Allies Welcome, where they will assist with medical screenings, lodging, and other general support services for Afghan evacuees. Luke Airmen rapidly mobilized to answer the call for support with less than a four-day notice to assist with the sheltering of thousands of Afghan evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

More than 40 Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021, from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in support of Operation Allies Welcome, where they will assist with medical screenings, lodging, and other general support services for Afghan evacuees.

Luke Airmen rapidly mobilized to answer the call for support with less than a four-day notice to assist with the sheltering of thousands of Afghan evacuees from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing sit onboard a C-17 Globemaster III Sept. 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The C-17 from Altus Air Force Base, Okla., transported more than 40 Luke Airmen to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., in support of Operation Allies Welcome. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
Senior Airman Caleb Butler, 56th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, speaks with 56th Comptroller Squadron leadership as he prepares for his deployment Sept. 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, right, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airmen ahead of a temporary deployment to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, right, 56th FW command chief, speaks with Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, far right, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, 56th FW command chief, offer well wishes to 56th FW Airmen ahead of a temporary deployment to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
