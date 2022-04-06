Thunderbolt Digital Edition – April 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the April 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! We lead off this month’s issue with a very special story: coverage of the annual Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day, held this year at Luke AFB Hangar 999. The event honored the late Tuskegee Airman, Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, who died Jan. 16, at the age of 102. McGee flew 409 combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal. Other honorees at this year’s event included surviving Tuskegee Airmen, retired Lt. Col.Asa Herring, and retired Maj. Fannie McClendon, who was also part of the legendary 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Fighter Country community is honored to pay tribute to these legendary Airmen, and we have full coverage for you in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt.

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pqzw/

Here are some highlights from our April issue:

Thunderbolt of the Month – Airman 1st Class Shaheed Artis: page 2

2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo: $1M up for grabs: page 5

Tophats host Pilot for a Day: page 6

Photo Feature: Women of Weapons Load Exhibition: pages 8 & 9

Luke’s Senior Master Sergeant selects announced: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!