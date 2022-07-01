Luke AFB Thunderbolt July 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the July 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! On the front page, we mark the visit to Luke of Royal Danish Air Force Maj. Gen. Jan Dam, Air Command Denmark commander.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/070122TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/parq/

Here are some highlights from our July issue:

Thunderbolt of the Month is Senior Airman Kumba Lebbie of the 56th Medical Group: Page 2

The history of the Juneteenth holiday, along with photograph so the Luke observance: Page 3

Remembering Lt. Col. Asa Herring, Tuskegee Airman, who passed away May 27, 2022: Page 4

Chaplain’s thoughts – be responsible: Page 5

U.S. Marines from Yuma learn about the Lightning Technician Program: Page 7

Marking the anniversary of the Berlin Airlift: Page 6

The Airman Leadership School at Luke is the recipient of the 2021 AETC Outstanding ALS of the year: Page 7

It’s Monsoon Season in Arizona – some tips to stay safe: Page 8 & 9

Included with this issue of the Thunderbolt is a special insert covering military and aerospace museums in Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. The Southwest United States holds a unique place in aviation and military history with many military and aerospace-themed museums dedicated to preserving that history and educating the public about the numerous ‘firsts’ that took place in the skies above!

To view this special publication click here:

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/061722MusuemDIG.pdf

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting July 1. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt