Heritage, innovation highlighted at 72nd Air Force Ball

Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, and Airman Julian LeDuff, a 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels specialist, cut the Air Force birthday cake at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 21, 2019. It is Air Force tradition for the youngest Airman and highest ranking Airman to cut the cake.





Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, applauds as an Air Force Ball guest receives recognition at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 21, 2019. This year’s celebration focused on heritage, strength and innovation.





Acting Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan, speaks to Air Force Ball attendees at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 21, 2019. Donovan spoke about the Air Force’s past, present and future, and recognized Airman from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases.





Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Porterfield, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ammunition, sings the National Anthem at the Air Force Ball at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 21, 2019. The “Star Spangled Banner” officially became the National Anthem in 1931.





Attendees of the Air Force Ball observe Air Force heritage items at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 21, 2019. Heritage rooms throughout the military display historically significant memorabilia.