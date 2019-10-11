Historic flight for Vegas Reserve unit

Col. Sean M. Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, pilots his first F-35 flight, Oct. 2, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The flight is a historic first, as Carpenter is the first 926th Wing commander to pilot an aircraft other than a remotely piloted aircraft since the 926th became a wing at Nellis Dec. 5, 2014. Carpenter is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours on multiple airframes. Through Total Force Integration, 926th Reserve Citizen Airmen integrate into regular Air Force units, accomplishing the United States Air Force Warfare Center and 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing missions side-by-side active duty personnel on a daily basis.