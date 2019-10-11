Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

NELLIS Happenings

Movie Theater: The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in June:

Oct. 12: Rocketman (R), 3 p.m.

Oct. 12: Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13), 6 p.m.

Oct. 13: Monsters, Inc. (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 19: The Greatest Showman (PG), 3 p.m.

Oct. 20: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (PG), 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: Wall-E (G), 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: A Nightmare Before Christmas (PG), 3 p.m.

Oct. 26: Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (PG), 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: Justice League (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase, cash only.

Commissary Closure: The Nellis Commissary will be closed Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.

Columbus Day Meal: The Crosswinds Dining Facility is hosting a Columbus Day meal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 14. Entrée choices include grilled pork loin chops, cheese tortellini marinara and baked fish with lemon garlic butter. A variety of salads, sides and desserts will also be available. The menu is subject to change, and the meal is available to authorized patrons of the Crosswinds Dining Facility only. For more information, call 702-652-6741.

Pahrump Wineries Tour: Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring a Pahrump Wineries Tour, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oct. 12. Participants must be 21 years and above. Cost is $60 per person. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Hocus Pocus Trivia: Hosted by Community Commons, Hocus Pocus Trivia is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., Oct. 17 at The Club. Pre-register Oct. 7-16 for $1 per team; or register at the door for $3. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

Glow Golf: Sunrise Vista Golf Course is hosting Glow Golf Oct. 18. Check in at 5 p.m., golf begins at 6 p.m. Nine-hole scramble format. Cost is $10 per person, and is open to all. Price includes golf, cart, supplies, clubs if needed, and dinner. For more information, call 702-652-4497.

Kids Craft Workshop: Arts & Crafts is sponsoring a three-day Kids Fall Craft Workshop, 4:30-5 p.m., Oct. 22. The Workshop features three days of craft instruction:

Oct. 22 – Make your own t-shirt

Oct. 23 – Clay workshop, part 1

Oct. 24: Clay workshop, part 2

Cost is $25 per child, and must be made at time of sign up. Call or stop by Arts & Crafts to sign up. Minimum of five participants required. Sign up deadline is Oct. 15. For more information, call 702-652-2849.

Harvest Festival: The Youth Center is sponsoring a Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 26 at the Youth Center Sports Fields. There will be free food and drinks, a pumpkin patch, entertainment, train rides, games, a pie eating contest, bicycle pump track, prizes and more. For more information, call 702-652-9307.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.