Las Vegas native promoted to U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class

A Las Vegas, Nev., native and Las Vegas Academy of the Arts graduate was promoted to the rank of Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class through the Navy’s Meritorious Advancement Program, Oct. 16.

Petty Officer Jondanae Garza, right, is a hull technician assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, Va.

A Navy hull technician is responsible for maintaining shipboard plumbing and marine sanitation systems, repairing small boats and operating and maintaining ballast control systems.

MAP is one of Navy’s continuing efforts to foster more merit-driven career outcomes as part of the modernization of personnel systems and processes under Sailor 2025. MAP is intended to give commanding officers the opportunity to recognize their best sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility.

MARMC is home to more than 3,000 sailors and civilians who provide surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and support the 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibilities.