LIVING . . . HAPPENINGS . . . THINGS TO DO . . .

NELLIS Happenings

Movie Theater: The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in October:

Oct. 26: The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG), 3 p.m.

Oct. 26: Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (PG), 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: Justice League (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase, cash only.

Harvest Festival: The Youth Center is sponsoring a Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 26 at the Youth Center Sports Fields. There will be free food and drinks, a pumpkin patch, entertainment, train rides, games, a pie eating contest, bicycle pump track, prizes and more. For more information, call 702-652-9307.

Murder Mystery: Community Commons is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner and Show, 4-7 p.m., Nov. 2. Guests should arrive at 4 p.m., where they will mingle with the actors. At this time, the rules will be explained and suspect information will be distributed. At 4:30 p.m., the dinner buffet line opens for guests. At 5 p.m., the show starts. Cost is $17 for singles, and $30 for pairs. Registration at Community Commons by Oct. 31 is required, and childcare will be available at the CDC. For more information, call 702-652-4241.

Stable Fees: Fees at the Nellis High Desert Stables increased effective Oct. 1.

The new fees are:

Active Duty (E-1 to E-4) $100

Small Stall (16×24)

Active Duty (E-1 to E-4) $125

Large Stall (20×24)

All other ranks/retirees $140

Small Stall (16×24)

All other ranks/retirees $165

Large Stall (20×24)

Initial Stall Deposit $165

Monthly Late Fee $25

Per Stall/Per Month

The increased fees will help the stables with some revitalization and beautification projects including a horse exerciser for patrons, new jump barrels for patrons, additional wash rack, designated trailer storage area, solar electric gate and others. This is the first price increase in 12 years. For more information, call 702-652-2514.

Land Sailing: Outdoor Recreation is offering a Land Sailing trip, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 2, to the dry lake bed at Ivanpah, Nev. Cost is $15 per person and includes transportation, equipment, instruction and snacks. Open to ages 11 and up. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Tandem Skydiving: Outdoor Recreation is offering a RecOn Tandem Skydiving trip, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 9. At Skydive Las Vegas, you’ll free fall at 120 plus mph, and enjoy incredible views of Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, the Colorado River, the Las Vegas Strip, Valley of Fire, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston. Must be 18 or older and under 240 pounds.

RecOn Eligibility: Open to U.S. Air Force active duty personnel or Air Reserve component personnel and their immediate family members permanently assigned to Nellis or Creech Air Force Bases. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.