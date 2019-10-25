Osprey takeoff

Tactical aircraft maintainers assigned to the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (SOAMXS), Hurlburt Field, Fla., perform preflight inspections on a CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 11, 2019. The 801st SOAMXS members are responsible for aircraft servicing, testing, phase inspections, troubleshooting, repair, modifications, and launch and recovery for all aircraft.





A CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., prepares to take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Oct. 11, 2019. The CV-22B is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.