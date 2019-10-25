VASNHS hosting veterans town hall

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans VA Information Fair and quarterly Veterans Town Hall meeting to update the local-area community on VA services and community care.

The town hall is slated to run 4-6:30 p.m., Oct. 30. The information fair runs 4-6:30 p.m., and the town hall portion runs 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The event will take place in the auditorium at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center located at 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas.

The VA Information Fair will include approximately 20 VA services, providing veterans, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of veterans-related services and resources.

The moderated quarterly Veterans Town Hall runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Auditorium and will include updates from local VA Veterans Health Care, VA Benefits and state leadership on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions, or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to and during the Town Hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov. Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public. As a courtesy to those veterans that do not want to be photographed, a section has been set aside in the back of the Auditorium.