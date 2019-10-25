VASNHS to host 5th Annual Veterans Day Car Show, Barbecue

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show and Barbecue, in celebration of Veterans Day, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Nov. 9.

The event will take place at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center located at 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas.

Activities will include the car show, sponsored by Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, a free barbecue, sponsored by the Nevada Freemasons, a VA Health and Service Fair hosted by VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, a live DJ and a Kids Zone with crafts, activities and more.

For more information, visit www.lasvegas.va.gov.