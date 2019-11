Construction work will begin soon on improvements to the west entrance of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Work will begin Nov. 26, and is estimated to be complete by Feb. 4, 2020.

At that time, construction will begin at the east entrance and run until April 7, 2020.

The work is being done to improve pedestrian patient flow, upgrade security bollards, and improve general safety and protection for our veteran patients, caregivers, families and community.