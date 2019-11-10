432nd Wing Support facilities set to reopen after renovations

Force support Airmen are preparing to welcome their fellow Airmen to two renovated facilities on Creech Air Force Base, Nev., before the end of 2019.

One of the facilities was the base theater. Changes included new flooring, new seating, a new stage and updated restrooms.

“Renovations began in January of this year, and there will be a refreshed, flexible space for Airmen at Creech to use for additional training or assemblies,” said 1st Lt. Andrew, 432nd Support Squadron officer in charge.

The base theater being closed caused event hosts to frequently request hangar spaces for assemblies and ceremonies, impacting the maintenance operations tempo, and demanding Airmen who work on the south-side to make the trip across the installation for unit and wing functions.

“With us growing by large numbers and space getting harder to find, it allows us to have a place for Airmen to go for events they previously would have to travel to Nellis for,” said Andrew.

Another one of the facilities that was renovated was the Reaper Fitness Center.

“The extension of the Reaper Fitness Center is an added convenience for everyone on base, especially the individuals that work on the south-side,” said Master Sgt. Kiana, 432nd Support Squadron superintendent.

The south-side gym, before the renovations, contained equipment available for use 24/7, such as a boxing ring and an Alpha Warrior Course.

However, the gym was inconvenient for morning gym-goers as it didn’t have locker rooms or any running water. As a result, the Reaper Fitness Center was upgraded with male and female restrooms that include showers.

“The Airmen who use the fitness center didn’t have anything other than the equipment over there,” said Airman 1st Class Daryl, 432nd Support Squadron services Airman. “They would just come, work out and leave.”

Both facilities are on track to be completed before the end of the year. Full use of the base theater was slated for the end of October, while the Reaper Fitness Center is scheduled to be done in November.



