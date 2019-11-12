Nellis Air Show, Nov. 16 – 17: Getting prepped and ready

What To Bring

* Sunscreen

* Plastic beverage bottles with factory seal intact (baby bottles exempt)

* Reusable water bottle (empty for security line, free water stations are available inside)

* Hearing protection (especially for children)

* Wagon or lightweight stroller for tired children

* Stadium chair or cushion for free bleacher seating (collapsible camping chairs are fine, but subject to search)





Prohibited Items

All visitors are subject to search by security forces. Take note of prohibited items while planning your day at Aviation Nation. Banned items will be confiscated and/or cause visitors to be turned away at the gate.



* Weapons of any kind including pocket knives, pocket tools, scissors, box cutters, billy clubs, large heavy chain link jewelry or belts, mace and pepper spray



* Firearms of any type



* Toys that resemble firearms, laser pointers



* RC aircraft & drones



* Flammable items and Fireworks



* Pets (except for service animals)



* Spray paint and silly string



* Outside food, coolers, grills, or glass containers



* Glass bottles



* Liquid without factory seal intact (baby bottles are exempt)



* Walkie-talkies, HAM radios, scanners



* Alcohol and illegal drugs



* Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, heelies, roller skates or roller blades



* Excessively large items and bags (the only exceptions are diaper bags, small purses, and small camera bags at or below 21 inches long, 10 inches wide, 10 inches deep)



* Possession and use of Marijuana is illegal on Nellis Air Force Base or any federal installation. This includes both recreational and medicinal.





Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Do I need a military ID?

A. No, this event is open to the public.



Q. Are tickets required?

A. No, Aviation Nation is free and open to the public.



Q. What time do you suggest we arrive?

A. Like any major event, traffic could be heavy. It’s best to get there early, we suggest arriving by 9 AM.



Q. When do gates open?

A. Gates open at 9 a.m.



Q. What time do the buses run?

A. Buses from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the event will start running at 9 a.m. and will stop taking guests to the event at 1 p.m.



Q. Do the buses have wheelchair capability?

A. Yes, the buses are fully accessible.



Q. Are there scooters for rent for handicap guests?

A. No, our handicap guests will have to provide their own mobility devices.



Q. Can I park on base with a military ID?

A. Yes, but parking on base will be extremely limited. Parking near the flightline will be reserved for event staff.



Q. What do you suggest I bring?

A. Sunscreen, comfortable walking shoes, lawn chairs unless you purchase premium seating. All items carried into the air show are subject to inspection.



Q. I have small children. Can I bring a stroller, diaper bag, or change of clothes?

A. Yes, strollers will be hand-searched at the security checkpoint. Please bring only necessary items in the diaper bag, subject to hand-search at the security checkpoint. Also please consider bringing hearing protection for small children.



Q. Can I bring my camera, video camera, or cell phone?

A. Yes, there are no security restrictions on these items. However, large camera bags are not permitted. Bring only necessary camera equipment, leaving extra attachments at home. A small fanny pack or vest is useful for carrying small lenses. Keep in mind that everything is subject to search.



Q. Can we bring our own chairs?

A. Yes, you may bring chairs if attending as free general admission. Please know that all items brought to the show are subject to search. If you have purchased Premium Seating, you do not need to bring a chair.



Q. Are we allowed to bring food and drinks to the show?

A. Small snacks are fine as long as they are not in glass containers. In addition, no ice chests or coolers (except small coolers for medical supplies or infant formula purposes), nor bags larger than a small purse, fanny pack, backpack and Camelbaks will be allowed. All items brought are subject to approval by gate security personnel and are hand-searched at security checkpoint.



Q. Can I bring baby formula and baby food into the show?

A. Yes, please know that all items brought to the show are subject to search.



Q. Will there be any food or souvenirs available?

A. Yes, there will be concessions at the air show for food, drinks, and souvenirs.



Q. Can I leave and re-enter the air show?

A. Yes, you may leave and re-enter as many times as needed. However, anyone re-entering will have to go through the shuttle bus line and security checkpoints again.



Q. Is tailgating allowed?

A. No, tailgating is not allowed.



Q. Is smoking allowed?

A. Yes, but only in designated areas and not on the flight line.



Q. Are alcoholic beverages allowed?

A. You can purchase them at concessions, but you cannot transport them onto base.



Q. Will restroom facilities be easily accessible?

A. Yes, portable restrooms will be located throughout the air expo grounds.



Q. Can I take pictures or get autographs?

A. Yes, many of the performers make themselves available for autographs and pictures during the show.



Q. Will it be necessary to have hearing protection?

A. Due to the nature of the event, it is highly encouraged you bring hearing protection — especially for children. There will be a number of aircraft taking off, landing, and performing, which will be extremely loud.



Q. Which day will the Thunderbirds be performing?

A. Both! The Thunderbirds will perform their amazing demonstrations both days, weather permitting.



Q. Will there be shade?

A. There are limited areas of shade available throughout the flight line. You can take a walk through one of our larger static displays to get a break from the sun, as well as a few open hangars featuring displays.



Q. What happens if it rains?

A. In the event of rain, some flying demonstrations may be delayed. However, unless the weather poses a serious threat to the safety of the visitors and participants, the show will proceed as scheduled with some modifications. In the event of an Air Show cancellation, announcements will be coordinated with local news agencies as well as a recorded message available on the Nellis Straight Talk Hotline at 702-652-7469 with more information as it becomes available.



Q. Are umbrellas allowed at the air show?

A. Small rain umbrellas are fine to bring (the small ones that fit in a purse), but large golf umbrellas or shade umbrellas are banned as they may block the view of spectators behind you.



Q. What type of medical services will be available?

A. First aid only will be provided such as oral hydration, treatment for minor cuts and bruises, and application of emergency medications (ex. Epi-pens). Medical personnel will stabilize and coordinate transportation to higher level of care for all other injuries/illnesses.



Q. Where is general parking located?

A. General parking is at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Free buses from the Speedway to the event entrance start running at 9 AM and will stop taking guests to the event at 1 PM.



Q. Where is handicap parking located?

A. Handicap parking is at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Free buses from the Speedway to the event entrance start running at 9 AM and will stop taking guests to the event at 1 PM.



Q. Will there be seating?

A. There will be limited bleacher seating available on a first come, first served basis. Be prepared to bring your own seating.

