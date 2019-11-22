Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

Commissary Closed: The Nellis Commissary will be closed Nov. 28 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Flix & Fun: Craft an Olaf and Watch Frozen, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 23 at the Nellis Theater. Cost is $5 per child. Limited registration at Community Commons through Nov. 21. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 702-679-0976.

Turkey Shoot: Sunrise Vista Golf Course is hosting a Turkey Shoot Nov. 23. There’s an 8 a.m. shotgun start, and the cost is $25 for members, and $45 for non-members. Price includes golf, cart, range balls and lunch after play. All tournament participants will receive a free turkey, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. For more information, call 702-652-4497.

NAF Blowout Sale: Force Support is hosting a Pre-Black Friday Blowout Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 26 and 27. The Nov. 26 sale is in Bldg. 836 and the Nov. 27 sale is in Bldg. 2910 (the hospital side of TLF). Many items of furniture and appliances are available. All sales are final, cash and carry only, and items must be picked up no later than 2 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-2711.

First Creek Family Hike: Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring First Creek Family Hike, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 30. Cost is $10. This is a 3.5 mile hike on First Creek Canyon Trail. If you’re new to hiking this a great way to get started. The trial is kid friendly. Bring snacks and water. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Movie Theater: The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in November:

Nov. 23: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (PG), 3 p.m.

Nov. 23: The Lion King (PG), 6 p.m.

Nov. 24: The Art of Racing in The Rain (G), 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Closed for Thanksgiving Weekend

Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase, cash only.

Stable Fees: Fees at the Nellis High Desert Stables increased effective Oct. 1.

The new fees are:

Active Duty E-1 to E-4 $100

Small Stall (16×24)

Active Duty (E-1 to E-4) $125

Large Stall (20×24)

All other ranks/retirees $140

Small Stall (16×24)

All other ranks/retirees $165

Large Stall (20×24)

Initial Stall Deposit $165

Monthly Late Fee $25

Per Stall/Per Month

The increased fees will help the stables with some revitalization and beautification projects including a horse exerciser for patrons, new jump barrels for patrons, additional wash rack, designated trailer storage area, solar electric gate and others. This is the first price increase in 12 years. For more information, call 702-652-2514.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.

Nellis Auto Skills: The Nellis Auto Skills, located in Bldg. 840, has new hours of operation:

Tuesday: 8 a.m.-noon

Wednesday-Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bay fees are $5 per hour. Recent updates include resurfaced walls and floor space, and expanded tool selection. On Thursdays, a professional mechanic will be on hand to answer questions. In the near future, Auto Skills is looking to offer the following classes: Car Care 101; Oil Change; Preventative Maintenance; and Tire Wear and Tear Detection. For more information, all 702-652-0284.







