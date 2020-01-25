AFRC general visits 926th Wing

Maj. Gen. Jay D. Jensen, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, director of plans, programs and requirements, spent time with the Airmen from the 926th Wing, Jan. 9-11, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Jensen’s visit was an opportunity for him to see firsthand the fiscal challenges that face the 926th Wing in a resource constrained environment.

Through Total Force Integration, the 926th WG reservist are integrated into regular Air Force units at Nellis AFB, accomplishing the mission side by side on a daily basis.

“The 926th is probably one of the most diverse wings I’ve ever seen,” Jensen said. “I’ve never seen such a wide spread all jammed into one wing.”

Jensen is responsible for planning and programming more than $6 billion annually for a force of more than 69,000 personnel and 800 total organizations.

“Seeing statistics on paper doesn’t really give you the whole picture,” Jensen said. “Coming here and talking with people and getting the information first hand has a value to it that you can’t put money on.”

While he was impressed with the functionality of the TFI demonstrated at the 926th WG, he identified areas that he can advocate for at the AFRC level.

“I know there are things they need some help on, so that’s my job, to go back and help advocate, to bring some better support for our Airmen,” Jensen said.

During the visit Jensen also had an opportunity to take part in a familiarization flight. He flew a full mission with a TFI crew from the 64th Aggressor Squadron and the 6th Weapons Squadron.

“It was an absolute thrill, I would absolutely love to come here and fly with these folks again,” he said.



