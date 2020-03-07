A dinner is more than food

0
58
The 926th Force Support Squadron’s Staff Sgt. Tina Baiza’s children, Mariano and Emmy, compete at limbo during the Nellis Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Deployed and Remote Families Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nev. Baiza recently returned from a six-month deployment. (Air Force photographs by Natalie Stanley )

It takes a village to maintain resilience during a deployment.

For families of deployed Airmen, something as simple as a meal prepared by others can help ease some of the stress. It can also offer a community who understands.

“We want people to know that we are also their family, especially when their loved ones are away,” said Eileen Collins, the 926th Wing Airman and Family Readiness Center director.

The Hearts Apart program, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Centers, focuses on deployment readiness activities and provides an opportunity for families to stay connected throughout their Airmen’s deployment.

“It’s nice to have activities and special events specifically for the family,” said Staff Sgt. Julie Camacho, 926th Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer and spouse of a deployed active duty member.

Jacob Camacho, son of Staff Sgt. Julie Camacho, 926th Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, makes a card at the craft table during the Nellis Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Deployed and Remote Families Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nev. Camacho is also a spouse of an Air Force deployed active duty member. (Air Force photograph by Natalie Stanley)

At Nellis Air Force Base, the Hearts Apart program primarily consists of twice monthly ‘deployment dinners’ at local casinos.

“Having a meal already prepared for you twice a month is a huge stress relief,” said Camacho. “It’s one less thing to worry about and that is priceless.”

However, the meal is more than just food, it’s a connection.

“Not only do these dinners give families a break from cooking, they also give them a chance to connect to people who understand exactly what they are going through in that moment,” Collins said.

Staff Sgt. Julie Camacho, 926th Airman and Family Readiness noncommissioned officer, and her son Jacob, dance during the Nellis Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Deployed and Remote Families Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nev. Camacho is also a spouse of an Air Force deployed active duty member. (Air Force photograph by Natalie Stanley)

February’s event was particularly special, as the monthly dinner was turned into a Valentine’s Day themed dinner and dance.

Around 200 people attended the event, held in conjunction with the USO and Blue Star Families, a non-profit veteran organization. They celebrated the holiday with a buffet, dancing and games.

Families can participate throughout the deployment and for a short time after the member returns home, ensuring military families are cared for during stressful times.
 

The 926th Force Support Squadron’s Staff Sgt. Tina Baiza’s children, Mariano and Emmy, play musical chairs during the Nellis Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Deployed and Remote Families Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, Feb. 15, 2020, at The Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nev. Baiza recently returned from a six-month deployment. (Air Force photograph by Natalie Stanley)

 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR