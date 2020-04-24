Nevada National Guard helping nursing homes amid pandemic

Advertisement

The Nevada National Guard is joining Nevada health inspectors investigating outbreaks of the coronavirus at nursing homes and assisted living centers, which account for nearly one out of six of Nevada’s COVID-19 deaths and nearly 9 percent of the total cases statewide.

“The Guard is going in to work with our nursing homes to make sure they’re clean,” sufficiently staffed and have adequate personal protective equipment,” Gov. Steve Sisolak announced April 21.

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the Nevada National Guard’s adjutant general, said Guard members will accompany state health inspectors doing “auxiliary spot checks” at the facilities.

“In the event that we can see a cluster, we have the ability to send teams in to help eradicate that,” Berry said.

About 15 Guard members were expected to begin April 22 assisting in the inspections and collection of sample collections.

“This will effectively double the amount of teams they have to do the task,” Lt. Col. Mickey Kirchenbaum said in an email to The Associated Press.

Sisloak said targeting those facilities will be an integral part of a series of steps Nevada must take before he’ll begin to ease any statewide restrictions or start to phase in reopening non-essential businesses that he ordered closed in mid-March.

“Outbreaks need to be contained in special settings like health facilities, assisted living and skilled nursing homes,” Sisloak said. “We know these populations are mores susceptible to the virus.”

The 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19 at Nevada nursing homes and assisted living facilities –one staff member and the rest patients — account for about 15 percent of the 172 deaths statewide.

Of the more than 4,000 coronarvirus cases confirmed in Nevada, at least 350 have been at nursing homes and assisted living centers, according to state health officials.

The state started tracking that category of cases more intensely last week. Twenty nine facilities have COVID-19 cases — 25 in Clark Count and four in Washoe County. About 10 percent of the residents and 4 percent of the staff at those facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two nursing homes combined – one in Las Vegas and one in Reno – account for about one-third of the deaths and cases in those facilities. Seven residents and one staff member have died at Lakeside Health & Wellness Suites in Reno, where 46 cases have been confirmed. Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas has the most confirmed cases, 52 but just one death, a resident.

The biggest outbreak at a state-licensed facility in Nevada has been identified at a behavioral inpatient site with all ages in Reno. Willow Springs Center has confirmed 58 cases — 36 residents and 22 staff, including one staff member who has died.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

At least 8,496 deaths nationwide have been linked to outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to The Associated Press, which based its figure on local media reports and state health departments.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact