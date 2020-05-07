Can’t Stop Progress: Creech Clothing Sales Opens Amid COVID-19

Advertisement

Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, ,Nev. officially have a new place to shop for their uniform needs. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Military Clothing Store opened May 4, 2020.

“Our Exchange is committed to improving the quality of life for our troops and families at Creech Air force Base,” said Matthew Beatty, Nellis/Creech Air Force Base Exchange general manager. “The new Military Clothing store provides necessities and convenience for the community.”’

The 1,500-square-foot store is located in building 43 on the south side of the installation, where it sells uniforms, insignia, tactical gear, protective eyewear and other essential gear for Airmen at Creech AFB. Implementing COVID-19 precautions, the MCS is now open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The opening of Military Clothing Sales at Creech was originally planned as a grand opening. However, due to COVID-19 and the precautions in-place to flatten the curve, the store had a soft opening and walkthrough by 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leadership.

“Years in the making, our new AAFES store will provide Creech Airmen convenience and flexibility,” said Col. Stephen Jones, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “I remember being stationed here as a young Captain and dreaming of the day resources like this could exist on base.”

Similar to all Creech facilities, the MCS will continue to take extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is conducting the following measures to ensure the health and safety of the Hunter Family:

* Limiting total store occupancy to eight.

* Reminding shoppers to keep physical distance with signs and floor decals.

* Adhering to Department of Defense guidance requiring all shoppers and associates to wear face masks.

* Installing an acrylic shield at the cash register.

* Encouraging credit transactions to limit the handling of cash.

* Sanitizing customer contact points frequently.

* Closing fitting rooms and alterations

“The Exchange is continuing to keep the safety of our shoppers and associates our number one priority,” Beatty said.

Along with taking the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Exchange has made it clear they are open to guidance from Hunter Airmen regarding the items kept in stock in their store, determined to support the team the best they can.

Wing leadership and the AAFES team aren’t stopping there, among other construction projects on base, the next Creech AFB Exchange project is expanding the fuel options at the Express to include premium and mid-grade fuel.



“This facility is a testament to our 432nd Mission Support Group Airmen, and their partnership with AAFES,” Jones said. “Not only have they opened a milestone service on Creech Air Force Base, but they have done so safely amid the restrictions of COVID-19. This team is unstoppable!”

Editor’s note: The military clothing store is slated to have a grand opening at a later date.







































