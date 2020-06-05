VASNHS hiring 94 full-time temp health aids

Advertisement

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is currently seeking to hire 94 full-time temporary Health Aids to serve within the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and VA clinics throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Health Aids will be assigned to Nursing Service and be responsible for screening visitors entering VASNHS facilities.

VA Health Aids’ primary duty is to screen anyone entering the facility while ensuring adherence to safety policies and procedures. Health Aids are expected to provide Veterans and staff with temperature checks upon entering the facility, safely operate the parking lot shuttle, respond to phone and face-to-face inquires, and provide basic information about the location of services. They will courteously and proactively assist potential shuttle riders across the campus, including patients in wheelchairs, refer inquiries to appropriate sources, screen visitors upon entry to VA facilities, and other duties as assigned.

Duties require extensive periods of standing and walking. Bending, carrying of light items such as papers, books or small parts. Driving of a vehicle is required. Universal COVID safety precautions and social distancing must be followed at all times. Pre-employment physical examination will require a driving physical.

Various work schedules will be offered. These positions are temporary in nature and employment will last until March 23, 2021. Job listings will be open to apply until 9 p.m. on June 8, 2020.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/569553500.









