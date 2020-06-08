AFWERX to host JADC2 demo event for government users, tech scouts

Advertisement

AFWERX is scheduled to host a digital Joint All-Domain Command and Control prototyping demonstration event during the weeks of June 15 and 22.

The event, stemming from the a forenamed “Multi-Domain Operations Challenge,” will bring together 24 of the 30 invited companies with Air Force and government tech scouts, end users, contracting officers and leadership.

“Following this extensive market-research process, we’re excited to be presenting this opportunity for defense stakeholders to discover top-tier, fully vetted solution providers that may meet their mission needs,” said Mark Rowland, AFWERX Las Vegas lead. “Ensuring the interoperability of every element of the (Defense Department’s) operations is crucial, and we’re excited to be playing a part in making that happen.”

To tackle Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson’s MDO priority, AFWERX initially hosted a problem-definition workshop on the topic in April 2019, which attracted more than 130 participants from across the DOD, allied forces, the private sector and academia.

The workshop led to an AFWERX Challenge, which advertised a defined problem statement globally and resulted in a record 317 solutions submitted.

Following a review by 80 DOD subject matter experts, 102 were selected to attend the MDO Showcase at AFWERX Fusion 2019 in Las Vegas, where the top 30 teams were announced to proceed to the next phase: the demonstration event.

The event will be broken up over two weeks on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time with three-hour sessions per team and one hour for each presentation.

Technology categories for the selected solutions include:

* Access to disparate data sources, application programming interfaces and integration

* Prepare, analyze and validate information

* Data visualization/presentation, decision support and artificial intelligence/machine learning/software enabled automation

* Real time communication, multi-level security, data caching and storage

* Complete MDO Solution

Government personnel can register until June 15 and schedules will be distributed to registered attendees via email: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jadc2-virtual-demonstration-event-tickets-105303545740