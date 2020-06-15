VASNHS hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex June 23

Advertisement

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m., June 23.

Topics of discussion include a VASNHS COVID-19 update, information and status on reintroducing in-person care, and a discussion on the various options available for accessing VA services.

Following VA updates, there will be a moderated question and answer session and Veterans can submit their questions via email to vhalaspao@va.gov in advance or in the chat box during the event.

The event is limited to 1,000 total participants via the web, phone or Webex application. Individuals who plan on connecting via a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from Apple or Google.

Information to access the Virtual Town Hall:

Via the Web or Application (Webex access will open 15 minutes prior to the meeting.)

1. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yclg9ary on a web browser or smart phone to link to the meeting website.

2. Meeting Number: 199 192 9471

3. Password: VALasVegas2020!

Via the Phone (Note: this is not a toll-free number)

1. Call 1-404-397-1596

2. Access Code: 199 192 9471#

The event will be recorded and posted on social media for those who are unable to attend to view afterward.