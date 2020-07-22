AAFES opens Qdoba Restaurant at Nellis

Advertisement

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., command helped the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrate the opening of Qdoba Mexican Eats, the installation’s latest better-for-you dining option, July 14, 2020, at the Exchange food court.

Col. Todd R. Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Emilio Hernandez, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, joined Army & Air Force Exchange Service team members to cut the ribbon on the new restaurant, which offers Mexican-inspired dishes such as tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and tortilla soup.

“The Exchange is honored to bring name-brand dining options like Qdoba to the Nellis community,” said Exchange General Manager Matthew Beatty. “The readiness and resiliency of our fighting force are the Exchange’s top priorities, and bringing Qdoba to Nellis will further our goal of helping Airmen and their families to live a BE FIT lifestyle.”

The restaurant is the Exchange’s 23rd Qdoba location nationwide, offering better-for-you options, including fresh vegetables, whole-wheat tortillas and grilled chicken. For the time being, the restaurant will only offer take-out service as the Exchange food court’s dine-in area is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Exchange is a partner in the Air Force Smart Fueling initiative under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Operation Live Well. All of the Exchange’s nearly 1,700 restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices. Exchange shoppers can enjoy $2 off entre salads priced $4 or more at participating Exchange restaurants — including Qdoba — every Wednesday.

The Nellis AFB Exchange is at 5691 Rickenbacker Road, Bldg. 431. Qdoba is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.