PHILIPPINE SEA — Ensign Gunnar Johnson, from Sahuarita, Ariz., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), monitors for surface and air contacts during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.