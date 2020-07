Advertisement

INDIAN OCEAN — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airmen Tylo Montes, from Tucson, Ariz., left, and Samuel Fuentes, from Roswell, N.M., monitor fuel levels in a pump room aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.