Serving our Airmen: Consolidated Support Center Open for Business

The 432nd Mission Support Group opened the consolidated support center, located on the south side of the base, to provide a one-stop-shop for all Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2020.

The move combines the functions of 12 different 432nd Support Squadron offices into one convenient location in Bldg. 24.

“From new arrivals to routine customer service, the consolidated support center will improve our Airmen’s quality of life experience, which will ultimately ensure the success of our Remotely Piloted Aircraft operations,” said Col. Jason Bell, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander. “We are proud of the 432nd SPTS team, and the 432nd MSG for making this project come to fruition. This is a big win for our Creech Airmen.”

For some departments, this move was a dramatic improvement from their previous office space, small mobile trailers, and temporary working quarters.

“The new office space and furniture is much nicer and more efficient to better serve our customers,” said, Airman 1st Class Raquel, DEERS technician for the 432nd Support Squadron.

Some moves serve to better centralize customer service, while others were for more permanence to the infrastructure of the work center.

“The new facility consolidates most customer service functions into one, newly-renovated building, so we can better support the Hunter family,” said Capt. Sarah, 432nd SPTS, Force Support Flight commander. “Having a consolidated support center is critical to providing quality customer service for our Airmen and increases morale for our staff.”

This dedicated space will be home to the 432nd SPTS leadership, as well as:

• The Military Personnel Section, rooms 102-107

• Finance, room 109

• Manpower, room 105

• Personal Property, room 122

• Outdoor Recreation, room 118

• Official Mailing Center, room 115

• The Airmen & Family Readiness Center, room 220

• Information Protection, room 217

• Family Child Care, room 222

• Food Service Staff, room 117

• The Traffic Management Office, room 122

“The convenience of multiple service departments under one roof will increase the opportunity for Creech Airmen to obtain assistance from other sections they may not have considered before,” said Kristina, chief of the A&FRC.

The A&FRC, for example, offers a range of assistance from personal and family readiness, transition assistance, employment assistance, relocation assistance, family life education, volunteer resources, personal financial readiness, among other things. Right down the hall from the rest of the support teams, Airmen have access to this array of services, which may not have occurred to them in the past.

Call or visit the offices within the consolidated support center, and don’t forget to bring a mask.









