Air Force selects 8,246 in technical sergeant promotion cycle

Advertisement

Air Force officials have selected 8,246 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 28,358 eligible for a selection rate of 29.08 percent in the 20E6 promotion cycle.

Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.

Increments began Sept. 1, 2020, which is a one-month delay from the pre-COVID timeline. Those who should have incremented on Aug. 1, 2020, will be projected for a Sept. 1, 2020, promotion and will be retroactively applied to Aug. 1 with backdated pay.

Two-hundred eight Nellis staff sergeants were selected for promotion. The selectees are:

Robert Cabral

Clinton Begnoche

Jesus Caballero

Lucrecia Bocanegra

Jose Garcia

Brandon Hunter

Julianno Lerma

Brady McDede

Joselito Santiago

Dylan Gagne

Arman Cagle

Ryan Jackson

Tory Osmundson

Kristyne Pierson

Walter Reudaperez

Kayla Stennis

Tomothy Bush

Tyler Ehlers

Jon Espinoza

Drew Glaister

Devonte Jenkins

Tyler Jones

Jason Mathis

Aaryn Meeds

Spencer Thresh

Jared Tuohy

Corey Wood

Andrew Yager

Joseph Kaiper

Derron Cordero

Brandon Castaneda

Erik Chapman

Jason Englemann

Matthew Enriquez

Kevin Kelly

Lawanda Letizia

Paytin Lopez

Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Ruggiero

Jahmel Sargent

Efrain Valentin

Michael Walker

Matthias Ward

Isis Wilson

Anthony Winters

Tevyn Wright

Hunter Foust

Christopher Cole

Chad Eichmeier

Ruben Elizondo

Nathaniel Ensing

Hayden George

Anthony Rhoads

Joshua Sisson

Sidney Watson

Jasmine Hunt

Anna McClean

Kevin Quin

Jarrertt Lybrand

Andres Wallace

Robert Mattey

James McClain

Katie McDermott

Albert Middleton

Katlyn Porter

Brandon Thompson

Brian Zarrella

William Litchfield

Richmond Davis

Brandon Hill

Kayleigh Jones

Breanna Reeves

Kristian Reyes

Allan Schaad

Evan Weathersby

Sabrina Aguilar

Justin Brown

Avery Bush

Dionte Ford

Jessenia Gross

Autumn Monroe

Jordan Guthrie

Randy Hoffman

Tia Jerin

Joshua Lomax

Ian McNett

Anthony Ross

Keenan Thrasher

Paul Williams

Lorali Herrell

Erik Carlson

Aleczavia Dimaggio

Anthony Gerhart

Anthony Giampapa

Dylan Hurlburt

Steffan King

Joshua Pottmeyer

Dylan Rodeback

Mari Takahashi

Joel Austin

Charles Hackett

Devin Kuebler

Scott West

Kyle Wilson

Joshua Noethe

Chase Wagner

Jake Harris

Andrew Freeman

Howard King

Green Alford

Sean Greig

Gonzalez Gutierrez

Joshua Anderson

Nickalos Barentine

Kimara Drake

Hailey Gonzalez

Jose Guajardo

Dustin Haley

Quaneeka Knowles

Jacbo Lieske

Jay Miller

Jenifer Nelson

Shayne Simpson

Jason White

Alvin Maximoacorda

Ashley Homme

Andrew Merrell

Ashley Shirk

Naomi Holley

Kristopher Kuri

Zacharie Levan

Joshua Anderson

Anthony Contreras

Sangabriel Duran

Eric Garcia

Weston Lopez

Jorge Meza

Zarek Morris

Ryan O’Keefe

Ernest Opoku

Justin Schaffer

Joshua Steinwart

James Waring

Cody Vogt

Theron Brown

Crystal Alcantara

Miranda Berrios

Brittney Briggs

Erik Brooks

Christopher Erickson

Warren Loftis

Adam Martinez

Garrett Munyer

Sean Smith

Ian Sondergaard

Joshua Taylor

Colton Trotter

Robert Urango

Eric Vatelino

Britney Ward

Danielle Cain

Shehan Gunawardena

Jade Hood

Brandon Ogletree

Kathleen Pocklington

Jordan Vasquez

Jose Belteton

Mary Enriquez

Casey Gasbarro

Leslie Hines

Annette Cruz

Tiffany Young

Ashley Blea

Jesse Audet

Julia Bautista

Jayson Dinsmoor

James Good

William Martin

Wade McBride

Dagoberto Ramirez

Kelsey Bean

Paul Niekelski

Adam Cooper

Clayton Dollente

Andrew Remund

Brittany Ahrent

John Burke

Ryan Claymore

Johnathan Davis

Jeanette Guzman

John Kealy

Bo Lawson

Deshaun Scott

Prince Sekio

Evan Shawback

Matthew Trevillion

Cesar Villalobos

Michael Waclawski

Crystal Watson

Blake Wendt

Christopher Thompson

Elizabeth Ciemnolczolowski

Severo Borrego

Aubrie Velasquez

Taylor Brown

Daniel Cowan

Jessi Kellenberger

Kayleigh Brock

Seventy Creech staff sergeants were selected for promotion. The Creech selectees are:



Staff Sgt. Neil

Staff Sgt. Zachary

Staff Sgt Tanner

Staff Sgt. Killian

Staff Sgt. Mathew (432nd SFS)

Staff Sgt. Sarah (432nd SFS)

Staff Sgt. Nicholas

Staff Sgt. Patrick

Staff Sgt. Jeremy (432nd SFS)

Staff Sgt. Ramsey

Staff Sgt. Cody

Staff Sgt. Megan

Staff Sgt. Justin

Staff Sgt. Brandi

Staff Sgt. Joshua (30th RS)

Staff Sgt. Matthew (30th RS)

Staff Sgt. Gabriel

Staff Sgt. Kendrick

Staff Sgt. Garrick

Staff Sgt. Adam

Staff Sgt. Kasey (432nd AMXS)

Staff Sgt. Robin

Staff Sgt. Nathan

Staff Sgt. Anthony

Staff Sgt. Jonathan

Staff Sgt. Phillip

Staff Sgt. Allen

Staff Sgt. Jude

Staff Sgt. Tiffany

Staff Sgt. Kevin

Staff Sgt. Travis

Staff Sgt. Andrew (432nd MXG)

Staff Sgt. Orlando

Staff Sgt. Ross

Staff Sgt. Ross

Staff Sgt. Jordan

Staff Sgt. Sarah (432nd MXG)

Staff Sgt. Nathan

Staff Sgt. Thomas

Staff Sgt. Corey

Staff Sgt. Mathew (15th Air Force PAROC)

Staff Sgt. Otis

Staff Sgt. Jordan (489th ATKS)

Staff Sgt. Marcus

Staff Sgt. Kathryn

Staff Sgt. W.C.

Staff Sgt. Matthew (11th ATKS)

Staff Sgt. Dylan

Staff Sgt. Jeffrey

Staff Sgt. Daquan

Staff Sgt. Seth

Staff Sgt. Johnnie

Staff Sgt. Casey (732nd OSS)

Staff Sgt. Ashley (732nd OSS)

Staff Sgt. Nadja

Staff Sgt. Jaylen

Staff Sgt. Andrew (867th ATKS)

Staff St. William

Staff Sgt. Derek

Staff Sgt. Emily

Staff Sgt. Audrey

Staff Sgt. Gaige

Staff Sgt. Race

Staff Sgt. Shelton

Staff Sgt. Shaquille

Staff Sgt. Kevin (20th ATKS)

Staff Sgt. Colten

Staff Sgt. Christopher (20th ATKS)

Staff Sgt. Autumn

Staff Sgt. Joshua (20th ATKS)

Staff Sgt. James

Staff Sgt. Staffon

Editor’s note: Last names of personnel assigned to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., are withheld for security reasons.