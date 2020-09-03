Air Force selects 8,246 in technical sergeant promotion cycle

Air Force officials have selected 8,246 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 28,358 eligible for a selection rate of 29.08 percent in the 20E6 promotion cycle.
Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.
Increments began Sept. 1, 2020, which is a one-month delay from the pre-COVID timeline. Those who should have incremented on Aug. 1, 2020, will be projected for a Sept. 1, 2020, promotion and will be retroactively applied to Aug. 1 with backdated pay.
Two-hundred eight Nellis staff sergeants were selected for promotion. The selectees are:
Robert Cabral
Clinton Begnoche
Jesus Caballero
Lucrecia Bocanegra
Jose Garcia
Brandon Hunter
Julianno Lerma
Brady McDede
Joselito Santiago
Dylan Gagne
Arman Cagle
Ryan Jackson
Tory Osmundson
Kristyne Pierson
Walter Reudaperez
Kayla Stennis
Tomothy Bush
Tyler Ehlers
Jon Espinoza
Drew Glaister
Devonte Jenkins
Tyler Jones
Jason Mathis
Aaryn Meeds
Spencer Thresh
Jared Tuohy
Corey Wood
Andrew Yager
Joseph Kaiper
Derron Cordero
Brandon Castaneda
Erik Chapman
Jason Englemann
Matthew Enriquez
Kevin Kelly
Lawanda Letizia
Paytin Lopez
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Ruggiero
Jahmel Sargent
Efrain Valentin
Michael Walker
Matthias Ward
Isis Wilson
Anthony Winters
Tevyn Wright
Hunter Foust
Christopher Cole
Chad Eichmeier
Ruben Elizondo
Nathaniel Ensing
Hayden George
Anthony Rhoads
Joshua Sisson
Sidney Watson
Jasmine Hunt
Anna McClean
Kevin Quin
Jarrertt Lybrand
Andres Wallace
Robert Mattey
James McClain
Katie McDermott
Albert Middleton
Katlyn Porter
Brandon Thompson
Brian Zarrella
William Litchfield
Richmond Davis
Brandon Hill
Kayleigh Jones
Breanna Reeves
Kristian Reyes
Allan Schaad
Evan Weathersby
Sabrina Aguilar
Justin Brown
Avery Bush
Dionte Ford
Jessenia Gross
Autumn Monroe
Jordan Guthrie
Randy Hoffman
Tia Jerin
Joshua Lomax
Ian McNett
Anthony Ross
Keenan Thrasher
Paul Williams
Lorali Herrell
Erik Carlson
Aleczavia Dimaggio
Anthony Gerhart
Anthony Giampapa
Dylan Hurlburt
Steffan King
Joshua Pottmeyer
Dylan Rodeback
Mari Takahashi
Joel Austin
Charles Hackett
Devin Kuebler
Scott West
Kyle Wilson
Joshua Noethe
Chase Wagner
Jake Harris
Andrew Freeman
Howard King
Green Alford
Sean Greig
Gonzalez Gutierrez
Joshua Anderson
Nickalos Barentine
Kimara Drake
Hailey Gonzalez
Jose Guajardo
Dustin Haley
Quaneeka Knowles
Jacbo Lieske
Jay Miller
Jenifer Nelson
Shayne Simpson
Jason White
Alvin Maximoacorda
Ashley Homme
Andrew Merrell
Ashley Shirk
Naomi Holley
Kristopher Kuri
Zacharie Levan
Joshua Anderson
Anthony Contreras
Sangabriel Duran
Eric Garcia
Weston Lopez
Jorge Meza
Zarek Morris
Ryan O’Keefe
Ernest Opoku
Justin Schaffer
Joshua Steinwart
James Waring
Cody Vogt
Theron Brown
Crystal Alcantara
Miranda Berrios
Brittney Briggs
Erik Brooks
Christopher Erickson
Warren Loftis
Adam Martinez
Garrett Munyer
Sean Smith
Ian Sondergaard
Joshua Taylor
Colton Trotter
Robert Urango
Eric Vatelino
Britney Ward
Danielle Cain
Shehan Gunawardena
Jade Hood
Brandon Ogletree
Kathleen Pocklington
Jordan Vasquez
Jose Belteton
Mary Enriquez
Casey Gasbarro
Leslie Hines
Annette Cruz
Tiffany Young
Ashley Blea
Jesse Audet
Julia Bautista
Jayson Dinsmoor
James Good
William Martin
Wade McBride
Dagoberto Ramirez
Kelsey Bean
Paul Niekelski
Adam Cooper
Clayton Dollente
Andrew Remund
Brittany Ahrent
John Burke
Ryan Claymore
Johnathan Davis
Jeanette Guzman
John Kealy
Bo Lawson
Deshaun Scott
Prince Sekio
Evan Shawback
Matthew Trevillion
Cesar Villalobos
Michael Waclawski
Crystal Watson
Blake Wendt
Christopher Thompson
Elizabeth Ciemnolczolowski
Severo Borrego
Aubrie Velasquez
Taylor Brown
Daniel Cowan
Jessi Kellenberger
Kayleigh Brock
Seventy Creech staff sergeants were selected for promotion. The Creech selectees are:
Staff Sgt. Neil
Staff Sgt. Zachary
Staff Sgt Tanner
Staff Sgt. Killian
Staff Sgt. Mathew (432nd SFS)
Staff Sgt. Sarah (432nd SFS)
Staff Sgt. Nicholas
Staff Sgt. Patrick
Staff Sgt. Jeremy (432nd SFS)
Staff Sgt. Ramsey
Staff Sgt. Cody
Staff Sgt. Megan
Staff Sgt. Justin
Staff Sgt. Brandi
Staff Sgt. Joshua (30th RS)
Staff Sgt. Matthew (30th RS)
Staff Sgt. Gabriel
Staff Sgt. Kendrick
Staff Sgt. Garrick
Staff Sgt. Adam
Staff Sgt. Kasey (432nd AMXS)
Staff Sgt. Robin
Staff Sgt. Nathan
Staff Sgt. Anthony
Staff Sgt. Jonathan
Staff Sgt. Phillip
Staff Sgt. Allen
Staff Sgt. Jude
Staff Sgt. Tiffany
Staff Sgt. Kevin
Staff Sgt. Travis
Staff Sgt. Andrew (432nd MXG)
Staff Sgt. Orlando
Staff Sgt. Ross
Staff Sgt. Ross
Staff Sgt. Jordan
Staff Sgt. Sarah (432nd MXG)
Staff Sgt. Nathan
Staff Sgt. Thomas
Staff Sgt. Corey
Staff Sgt. Mathew (15th Air Force PAROC)
Staff Sgt. Otis
Staff Sgt. Jordan (489th ATKS)
Staff Sgt. Marcus
Staff Sgt. Kathryn
Staff Sgt. W.C.
Staff Sgt. Matthew (11th ATKS)
Staff Sgt. Dylan
Staff Sgt. Jeffrey
Staff Sgt. Daquan
Staff Sgt. Seth
Staff Sgt. Johnnie
Staff Sgt. Casey (732nd OSS)
Staff Sgt. Ashley (732nd OSS)
Staff Sgt. Nadja
Staff Sgt. Jaylen
Staff Sgt. Andrew (867th ATKS)
Staff St. William
Staff Sgt. Derek
Staff Sgt. Emily
Staff Sgt. Audrey
Staff Sgt. Gaige
Staff Sgt. Race
Staff Sgt. Shelton
Staff Sgt. Shaquille
Staff Sgt. Kevin (20th ATKS)
Staff Sgt. Colten
Staff Sgt. Christopher (20th ATKS)
Staff Sgt. Autumn
Staff Sgt. Joshua (20th ATKS)
Staff Sgt. James
Staff Sgt. Staffon
Editor’s note: Last names of personnel assigned to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., are withheld for security reasons.