MaskUpNV Honors Healthcare Workers

A troupe of Las Vegas entertainers joined VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Aug. 12 to encourage Nevadans to “Mask Up.” A parade and culminating musical performance were part of the #MaskUpNV campaign, a COVID-prevention initiative sponsored by Las Vegas area hospitals and entertainment industry.

Greg Chase, #MaskUpNV organizer, planned the event as a way to celebrate frontline health care workers and make the public aware of the men and women behind the masks. “When someone complains about a piece of cloth, it’s important that we put ourselves in the minds of the medical team and see that they’re wearing suits,” said Chase. “Underneath, however, they are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, who put their lives on the line for our health and safety.”

Veterans and VASNHS staff enjoyed the 10-minute performance, some watching from outside the Northeast entrance while others looked on from windows.

Throughout the performance, onlookers were encouraged to maintain physical distancing.

The parade began in the early morning hours and made its way across the Las Vegas valley throughout the day, stopping at 13 hospitals along the way. The event featured singers, dancers, and aerial acrobats from several Las Vegas shows, as well as local favorites like Piff the Magic Dragon, and Chance, the mascot for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team. At the conclusion of the performance, VA staff members joined the troupe with banners reading Heroes Work Here.

Because the VA Medical Center was in the middle of their parade schedule, the performers and parade participants had their lunch at the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. “The staff was extremely hospitable. We are amazed by both the warm welcome we received at the VA, as well as the enthusiastic participation we had during the show,” said Chase.

The #MaskUpNV project will continue to promote their message of COVID safety precautions with social media and television advertising campaigns.