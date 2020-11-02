SATAF visit preps wing for active association

Advertisement

A Site Activation Task Force visits the 926th Wing Oct. 27-29, 2020, to help plan significant growth within wing, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The SATAF visit was the next step following the Air Combat Command Record of Decision on July 15, stating the 64th Aggressor Squadron will become an Air Force Reserve Command Active Association, officially setting up the wing to take responsibility for the aircraft and leading the squadron.

The visit was a total force effort including members from Air Combat Command, 10th Air Force, 57th Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, and various wing members.

“This truly is a team effort,” said Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th WG commander. “We were grateful that the total force team overcame challenges presented by COVID to participate both virtually and in-person for this SATAF, it was critical that we started implementing the ROD together.”

The 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron will grow by 20 full-time aircraft maintenance Airmen and 56 traditional Reservist.

The visit was another milestone in the TFI concept that aims to improve the Air Force’s ability to conduct its mission through the sharing of resources between active and reserve components, including aircraft, crews, maintenance, and support.

“I believe the aggressor mission is ideally suited to a TFI construct, and the 926th Wing is well-positioned to use our experience and talent to increase our role in the aggressor mission which supports high-end training and testing,” said Carpenter. “We’re humbled, but proud, to accept this opportunity to continue proving the worth of TFI.”









