All hands on deck as 926th AMDS rolls out new system

Logistics Health Incorporated helps 926th Aerospace Medical Squadron conduct physical health assessments as the migration over to Military Health System Genesis continues during the November Unit Training Assembly, Nov. 7, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The event, which was hosted in a hangar provided by 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was planned in order to allow the AMDS to continue their integration to the new electronic health record for the Department of Defense, MHS Genesis.

“We had a little bit of a bumpy start since it’s a foreign program to us,” said Tech. Sgt. Wyatt Rodriguez, 926th AMDS medical technician. “MHS Genesis is going to assist in streamlining the process to move along appointments at a more efficient rate.”

MHS Genesis went live on Sept. 26, prohibiting PHAs during the October UTA to take place.

The November UTA LHI event was a way for AMDS to help increase wing readiness.

“The intent of using LHI was to supplement our capability with Genesis limitations during its initial integration,” said Lt. Col. Yu, 926th AMDS commander.

In order to prepare for the LHI event, AMDS technicians conducted records reviews while LHI handled the physical assessments on the day, allowing 47 members to complete their PHAs.

With it being the first event of its kind for the wing, there were some hurdles that had to be overcome.

“With better understanding of what LHI’s limitations are, we might be better able to engage with them in the future to provide increased individual medical readiness capability,” said Yu.

As the migration to MHS Genesis continues, the 926th AMDS has been working with Nellis active duty members to implement the new system.

“Our four member Genesis point-of-contact team has put in over 400 hours into this project, on top of their other duties,” said Yu. “This does not include the individual sections, like lab, who went above and beyond to sort out their own section of Genesis.”

These hours included going through necessary training to try and execute the entire Genesis function, to include labs, PHAs, dental, optometry and occupational health, from initial roll.

“We are the largest in the first wave of reserve medical units to train to use Genesis in its full capability from the start,” said Yu.

This hasn’t come without a few setbacks.

They were able to mitigate one foreseeable obstacle by planning a work around to overcome network connectivity issues.

The 926th AMDS made the decision to connect to the same medical network that the hospital and flight medicine use in order to have seamless connectivity and a higher bandwidth, rather than use the web-based portal initially set out for reserve units.

The medical network, Medical Community of Interest, required coordination between active duty and wing leadership in order to get the hard wiring and computer hardware necessary in order to be successful.

“I am extremely proud of our team for leading the way such that Air Force Reserve Command wanted to duplicate our strategy for other units,” said Yu.

Once running at its full capability, MHS Genesis will provide the advantage of complete visibility for a provider on a members’ health status and history, as all medical documentation will roll into one system.

All DOD beneficiaries will reside on a single platform.

Until then, the medical technicians of the 926th will continue to work and troubleshoot to get the system up and running.

“Without the dedicated members of the AMDS, and help from active duty and others in wing leadership, we could have easily failed. It’s still a work in progress,” said Yu.









