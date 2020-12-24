The 926th AMXS lends a helping hand

Advertisement

by Natalie Stanley, Nellis AFB, Nev.

The 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., continued their long standing relationship with the 482nd Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Dec. 6-19, 2020.

The 12 maintainers have been working at Homestead ARB in support of the 482nd’s upcoming deployment.

“To have these relationships and to be able to assist when others deploy is great,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Hicks, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-16 APG flight chief. “We are able to train in a different environment and atmosphere than home station.”

Hicks said the biggest advantage to this trip was for the Airmen to see how an Active Association operates, preparing them for when the 64th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis AFB, is converted from a Classic Association to an Active Association.

“Homestead ARB is an Active Association, they own the iron and tools, this allows our guys to see that environment and how it operates and functions, preparing them for the future conversion,” said Hicks.

While the logistics of preparing for a trip like this during COVID restrictions has created a new level of precautions, Hicks said his team was ready.

“Right when we walked in the door we were already in their aircraft maintenance system,” he said. “That is how they have been able to reap the most benefit from us, by us being able to hit the ground running.”

The 926th AMXS has supported the 482nd’s increased flying with mission support, conducted maintenance on as many aircraft as needed and most importantly, given the deploying Airmen downtime at home with their family prior to the long separation.

Due to COVID restrictions, deployers will have to quarantine for 14 days prior to leaving for deployment.