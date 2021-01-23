Leaders at Nellis Air Force Base receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a part of the base’s continued phased rollout

Advertisement

Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and members of Nellis’ leadership received their COVID-19 vaccines following the recommendations of medical professionals across the U.S while also considering the safety of the installation.

“I interact daily with numerous people across the installation and in our community, and I want to protect them, my family and my teammates,” said Dyer. “I want us to get back to normal, and every vaccination contributes to our ability to defeat this threat.”

Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center personnel are administering the vaccine using the Department of Defense’s phased approach, which ensures first responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are among the first to receive the vaccine.

“I recommend getting the vaccine, because I personally feel that the vaccines’ trials, safety, effectiveness and overall benefit all greatly outweigh any risk involved,” said Dyer. “Our nation’s healthcare professionals have been working tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic, and we owe it to them to look beyond ourselves and consider the greater good.”

Chief Master Sgt. Alex Morgan III, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, also received his COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 5, 2021.

“We all spent the past 10 months fighting the pandemic using physical distancing, hygiene measures, mask wear and ultimately altering our daily lives. We are all ready to reduce the virus’ impact,” he said. “A significant amount of resources went into developing, testing and fielding a safe vaccine in record time. Receiving the vaccination is the next step in fighting the pandemic, and I want to ensure I do what I can to protect Team Nellis and our local community.”

For more information about the rollout of vaccinations across the Department of Defense, visit: defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Vaccine-Availability.









