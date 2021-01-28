2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Nellis

Advertisement

The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,, Jan. 20, 2021.

MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. The awards ceremony acknowledged the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.

The winners are:

372nd Det Collins Award: Tech. Sgt. John Moak

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes Award Male: Senior Airman Tyler Hagge







ARMAMENT TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior AirmanA Tierra Perry

57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Tristan McNay

57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Spencer Merritt







Maintenance Professionals of the Year (Direct)

57th MXG Airman of the Year Male: Senior AirmanA Alponso Nelson

57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Mason Mack

57th MXG SNCO of the Year : Master Sgt. Jesse Simmons

57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Mark Creel

57th MXG Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Kevin Huwell







Maintenance Support Professionals of the Year (Indirect)

57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jordan Murray

57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Jeanette Guzman

57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jason Hallen







Staff Professional

57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Christopher Leone

57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. June Davidson

57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Lucan Plata

57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Weston Elias







SPECIALIST CREW OF THE YEAR

57th MXG Maintenance Specialist Crew

757th AMXS – Airman 1st Class Taelor Slevers

57th AMXS – Staff Sgt. Ramon L Rivera Rios







WING MUNTIONS

Technician: Senior Airman Mark Jones

Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Collin Wanberg

Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Jusin Steffens







M1

Mechanic I: Troy Blaschko

Mechanic II: Ernest Aguirre

Mechanic III: Michael Harlow

Support Professional: Shane Morris







DCC TEAM OF THE YEAR

Staff Sgt. William McDonald

Staff Sgt. Andrew Alcozer







LOAD CREW OF THE YEAR

Staff Sgt. Dominique Hursey

Senior Airman William Odendahl

Senior Airman Eric Tinker







AMU OF THE YEAR

Lightning AMU







DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact