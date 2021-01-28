2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Nellis

The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,, Jan. 20, 2021.
MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. The awards ceremony acknowledged the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.
The winners are:
372nd Det Collins Award: Tech. Sgt. John Moak
Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes Award Male: Senior Airman Tyler Hagge
ARMAMENT TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior AirmanA Tierra Perry
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Tristan McNay
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Spencer Merritt
Maintenance Professionals of the Year (Direct)
57th MXG Airman of the Year Male: Senior AirmanA Alponso Nelson
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Mason Mack
57th MXG SNCO of the Year : Master Sgt. Jesse Simmons
57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Mark Creel
57th MXG Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Kevin Huwell
Maintenance Support Professionals of the Year (Indirect)
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jordan Murray
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Jeanette Guzman
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jason Hallen
Staff Professional
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Christopher Leone
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. June Davidson
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Lucan Plata
57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Weston Elias
SPECIALIST CREW OF THE YEAR
57th MXG Maintenance Specialist Crew
757th AMXS – Airman 1st Class Taelor Slevers
57th AMXS – Staff Sgt. Ramon L Rivera Rios
WING MUNTIONS
Technician: Senior Airman Mark Jones
Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Collin Wanberg
Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Jusin Steffens
M1
Mechanic I: Troy Blaschko
Mechanic II: Ernest Aguirre
Mechanic III: Michael Harlow
Support Professional: Shane Morris
DCC TEAM OF THE YEAR
Staff Sgt. William McDonald
Staff Sgt. Andrew Alcozer
LOAD CREW OF THE YEAR
Staff Sgt. Dominique Hursey
Senior Airman William Odendahl
Senior Airman Eric Tinker
AMU OF THE YEAR
Lightning AMU