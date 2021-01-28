2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony at Nellis

Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander, shoots 57th Maintenance Group prizes to optimistically awaiting Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2021. Airmen who caught the prizes were also rewarded with a day off of work in the year of 2021. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
The 2020 Maintenance Professional of the Year award ceremony was held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,, Jan. 20, 2021.

MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. The awards ceremony acknowledged the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year.

The winners are: 
372nd Det Collins Award: Tech. Sgt. John Moak
Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes Award Male: Senior Airman Tyler Hagge
 
 
 

Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander, holds up the ‘number one’ hand signal during the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2021. “I truly believe we are the number one maintenance group in the Air Force,” said Kenerson. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

ARMAMENT TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior AirmanA Tierra Perry
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Tristan McNay
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Spencer Merritt
 
 
 
Maintenance Professionals of the Year (Direct)
57th MXG Airman of the Year Male: Senior AirmanA Alponso Nelson
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Mason Mack
57th MXG SNCO of the Year : Master Sgt. Jesse Simmons
57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Mark Creel
57th MXG Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Kevin Huwell
 
 
 

‘Load Crew of the Year’ award was presented to Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit by Col. Barton Kenerson, 57th Maintenance Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. John Moore, 57th MXG command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher August, 57th MXG wing weapons manager, during the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2021. The Airmen who are a part of the LCOY team are Staff Sgt. Dominique Hursey, Senior Airman William Odendahl and Senior Airmen Eric Tinker. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

Maintenance Support Professionals of the Year (Indirect)
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jordan Murray
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Jeanette Guzman
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Jason Hallen
 
 
 
Staff Professional
57th MXG Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Christopher Leone
57th MXG NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. June Davidson
57th MXG SNCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Lucan Plata
57th MXG Company Grade Officer of the Year: 1st Lt. Weston Elias 
 
 
 
SPECIALIST CREW OF THE YEAR
57th MXG Maintenance Specialist Crew
757th AMXS – Airman 1st Class Taelor Slevers
57th AMXS – Staff Sgt. Ramon L Rivera Rios
 
 
 

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher August, 57th Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, runs through a banner during an introduction at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2021. The awards ceremony acknowledged the hard work of maintenance personnel throughout the year. (Air National Guard photograph by Airman Basic Jakob Ivanick)

WING MUNTIONS
Technician: Senior Airman Mark Jones
Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Collin Wanberg
Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Jusin Steffens
 
 
 
M1
Mechanic I: Troy Blaschko
Mechanic II: Ernest Aguirre
Mechanic III: Michael Harlow
Support Professional: Shane Morris
 
 
 
DCC TEAM OF THE YEAR
Staff Sgt. William McDonald
Staff Sgt. Andrew Alcozer
 
 
 

Air Maintenance Unit of the Year’ Airmen assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose for a photo during the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 20, 2021. MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

LOAD CREW OF THE YEAR
Staff Sgt. Dominique Hursey
Senior Airman William Odendahl
Senior Airman Eric Tinker
 
 
 
AMU OF THE YEAR
Lightning AMU
 
 
 

